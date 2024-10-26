Open Menu

Usman Dastagir Highlights Digital Payment As A Smart Choice

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Usman Dastagir highlights digital payment as a smart choice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Head of Fintech, foodpanda Pakistan Usman Dastagir has emphasized the importance of online payment as a smart choice.

In today's fast-paced digital world, where work and education are done online, and even essential services like healthcare can be conducted in the palm of your hand, cash is becoming less necessary, said a news release here on Saturday.

Businesses and consumers are increasingly adopting digital payment methods to make life easier. In Pakistan cash remains a trusted payment option, it comes with its own set of complications.

Paying with cash for food or grocery ordered online is nothing short of a hassle, especially for homemakers dealing with the busy schedule of everyday life that leaves very little room to make ATM trips.

It becomes an inconvenience even for the men of the household, who may need to make the required cash available in time for the deliveries to take place.

However, as we gradually approach 2025, it's time to finally let go of the old ways and embrace the inevitable path of digital and online payments for everyday needs.

He said paying online is more than just a modern convenience; it’s a way to make everyday life easier, safer, and more organized.

For stay-at-home wives and mothers, this means less stress and more time to focus on what truly matters—be it family, hobbies, freelancing or just self-care.

So, next time you shop online, consider choosing the online payment option. It’s a small step towards a more hassle-free life.

More Stories From Business