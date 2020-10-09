Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday participated in a virtual session of US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) and briefed the forum about existing investment potential in Pakistan's energy sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Friday participated in a virtual session of US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) and briefed the forum about existing investment potential in Pakistan's energy sector.

The virtual series' session titled "Business Opportunities in Pakistan's Energy Sector," was presided over by Steven Kobos, Chairman US Pakistan Business Council, President and Managing Director of Excelerate Energy, a Petroleum Division news release said.

He said the virtual series had been initiated by the USPBC to reinvigorate the development of the US Pakistan business portfolio, especially in the energy sector.

The Minister and SAPM apprised the council about Pakistan's efforts being made to meet the ever-growing energy demand of domestic consumers and industry, recent policy developments in the energy sector, reforms in the oil and gas sector and incentives for investment in the energy sector.

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the council for holding the virtual series and said that the US was an important business partner of Pakistan.

He said there was a strong footprint of US companies in the energy sector in Pakistan, which were also with the market trends here.

Addressing the USPBC members on the opportunities for investment in the power sector, the minister highlighted the government policy initiatives for increasing the share of renewable in the total energy-mix. He also invited the US entrepreneurs to invest in this sector as there existed a huge business potential.

He noted that the government was going into a competitive market for power distribution and had developed an Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan to align the country's demand and supply parameters and investment decisions accordingly.

Omar Ayub said a 'specific policy' for small hydro power had been developed to ensure that benefits of renewable and cheap electricity was available to consumers.

"While increasing the capacity to ensure sustainable supply of electricity, an effort to move towards cleaner fuel is being made," he said urging the US companies to invest in these areas.

SAPM Nadeem Babar spoke on the business climate in Pakistan in the oil and gas sector and shared an overview of the pro-business policies being pursued by the government.

He said the country's oil refining sector needed overhauling to meet the increasing energy requirements of "a large middle income population. "The current capacity of refineries is extinct," he said and encouraged the US companies to invest in these areas.

He gave an overview of the specific incentives provided by the government for "brownfield and greenfield oil refinery investments." The SAPM Pakistan was prepared to attract foreign investment in the upstream sector as in the last week, it had advertised ten blocks for grant of Petroleum Exploration Rights (Exploration License), asking the US companies to participate in the bidding process.

He also noted that the Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy would soon offer blocks for offshore exploration as well.

While commenting on the upcoming improvements in gas infrastructure of the country, Nadeem Babar said physical work on a new trunk pipeline of over 1100-KM, capable of transmitting 1.6 billion Cubic Feet per Day gas, from the North to South of the country would begin soon.

He noted that Underground gas storage facilities, on-shore gas terminals were being actively pursued by all stakeholders and that US companies should get benefit of these opportunities.

Pakistan Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani and US Embassy's Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Snelsire also spoke on the occasion and underscored the importance of furthering US Pakistan trade and investment relations.

Among others, the US Department of Commerce and representatives of the board of Investment, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Chambers of Commerce, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Mari Petroleum from Pakistan also participated in the virtual conference.

The event was followed by a question-answer session.

Minister Omar Ayub and SAPM Nadeem Babar thanked the USPBC Chairman Steven Kobos and President Esperanza Jelalian for holding the virtual event on the important issue of energy.