ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The United States, Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) on Friday hailed the efforts made by government of Pakistan for managing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

A virtual meeting to launch the inaugural session of USPBC engagements with leading policy makers of Pakistan was held with the Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood , said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The main theme of the virtual meeting was "Explore Pakistan -Preparing for a Post-COVID-19 Economy".

The Chairman of USPBC Steven Kobos, Vice Chairman USPBC Aamir Sheikh, and President of USPBC Ms. Esperanza Jelalian appreciated the efforts made by Government of Pakistan in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Abdul Razak Dawood, in his address to the US-Pakistan Business Council, talked about various issues pertaining to trade and investment and gave an overview of various initiatives undertaken by the Government.

The Advisor emphasized that Pakistan's economy is making a turnaround since the last couple of years and the rigorous structural and policy reforms introduced by the government have led to an improved investment eco-system.

He also highlighted the improvement witnessed on the fiscal front whereby the current account deficit of the country has shown significant reduction.

He underscored that the efforts of the government have also been acknowledged by the International Financial Institution (IFIs), credit rating agencies and International media.

He informed the participants about the priorities of the Government to enhance trade and investment in the country with specific reference to Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

The Government interventions for keeping the export sector competitive during the COVID-19 pandemic were also discussed by Dawood.

He underlined that, due to effective management by all relevant authorities, including MoC and State Bank, the exports had started to show signs of recovery.

While acknowledging the resilience of Pakistan's export sector, he also impressed upon all the participants of the initiatives taken by the Government for export- diversification and reforming all trade and investment related legal and regulatory regimes.

While responding to the questions relating to pharmaceuticals, health and energy, the Advisor apprised USPBC members on the potential for enhanced bi-lateral engagement in these sectors, as well as in agriculture, chemicals, business process out-sourcing, transportation and communications.

He reiterated the commitment of the Government to create enabling environment for investment in the country and stressed that this is the most opportune time to invest in the Country.