Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The United States' bloated national debt is looming over its main holders, namely Asia-Pacific nations, Rosneft head Igor Sechin said on Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Who are the main holders of the US debt? They are under threat. They are facing the main risks. And, of course, the (Asia-Pacific) countries are at risk," Sechin said in his keynote address at the energy panel.

He noted that the US national debt has jumped tenfold over the past 30 years, from $3 trillion to more than $31 trillion, which is twice the rate of the country's economic growth. The cost of servicing the debt may reach $1 trillion a year, an equivalent to one-fifth of the US budget, and it is growing, Sechin added.

He also recalled that the Republicans initially sought to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, with the difference between this proposal and that of the US administration standing at $1.

957 trillion.

"Do you know what that number is? This sum matches with striking accuracy the current investments in the US debt of two countries ” Japan and China. What a temptation! How easy it would be to solve the US debt problem by dropping the debt to these countries, just as (they) did to slaveholders 155 years ago," Sechin said.

The Rosneft CEO argued that the problem with the largest US debt holders is that "Americans have a debt problem" and quoted expressions by Russian fabulist Ivan Krylov and John Connally, the Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon, who once famously said that "the Dollar is our Currency, but it is your problem."

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

