Utility Store employees hold protest against closure of stores

The employees say that they will continue to protest against the government until their demands are met

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) The Utility Store employees on Monday held a protest demonstration outside their headquarters in Islamabad in response to the government's proposal to shut down their stores across the country.

The employees assembled at the headquarters, where they conducted a sit-in and voiced their opposition through slogans against the government officials.

The protest is driven by the government's right-sizing plan, which includes recommendations for closing Utility Stores. Employees are expressing their discontent with these proposals.

Utility Store Union leader Arif Shah addressed the crowd, saying that “?All employees are participating in the protest today.

We reject the government's decision to shut down the stores and demand its immediate reversal,”.

He also urged for the regularization of daily wage and contract workers, a substantial increase in salaries, which have been stagnant for the past four years, and a 100% salary boost. The protest, he said, would continue until their demands were met.

Last week, the government authorities announced to shut down Utility stores across the country. The process of closure would complete within next two weeks.