Utility Stores Acquires Sale Of Rs. 26 Bln Under Ramzan Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Utility stores acquires sale of Rs. 26 bln under Ramzan relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) acquires sale of Rs. 26 billion under Ramzan Relief Package serving around 11 million households.

Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, subsidy on 19 essential commodities was provided to the people of Pakistan through more than 4,800 retail stores, said a press release issued here.

During the month, Islamabad Zone stood first in sales while Lahore and Multan zones bagged 2nd and 3rd positions.

Despite outbreak of Covid-19, Utility Stores remained available to the public and maintained continued supplies of food items at prices lower than the open market.

USC also operated around 150 mobile Utility Stores during the pandemic to ensure delivery of essential commodities at far-flung areas.

In order to serve the people of Pakistan efficiently, Utility Stores ensured availability of sufficient stock of essential commodities through strict monitoring.

The credit of achieving this milestone goes to the people of Pakistan who reposed their trust in Utility Stores and enabled it to successfully transfer Government of Pakistan's subsidy to the public.

Revision of customer-oriented policy, environment friendly packaging, monitoring, observing strict opening and closing hours, better customer services and a hefty gap in prices of essential items at utility stores as compared to the open market made it possible to acquire historic sales record.

