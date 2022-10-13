UrduPoint.com

Utility Stores Corporation Drastically Reduce Prices Of Various Items: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Utility Stores Corporation drastically reduce prices of various items: Spokesman

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday reduced the prices of various commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday reduced the prices of various commodities.

According to spokesman USC Inayat ullah Daula, the USC drastically reduced the prices of various items including premium brands ghee, cooking oil, pulses etc and the new prices have come into force immediately, said a press release.

As per details, Eva Ghee Premium Brand Ghee price reduced by Rs 31 per kg, Eva Premium Cooking Oil reduced by Rs 16 per liter, Dalda ghee Premium Brand reduced by Rs 30 per 5kg, Dalda Cooking Oil reduced by Rs 25 per 5 litre. Similarly, the price of Habib Banaspati has been reduced by Rs 85 per 5 kg, while the price of Habib Cooking Oil 5 liters has also been reduced by Rs 85.

Apart from this, the prices of other premium brands of ghee and cooking oil have also been reduced.

Prices of various pulses have also been reduced from Rs 15 to Rs 30 per kg with immediate effect. The quality and the standard of pulses available at the utility stores is very high.

It should be noted that special subsidies are being given on flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice under the Prime Minister's relief package at all stores across the country.

Utility Stores Corporation as always strives to provide affordable and quality products to its customers from time to time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Price All From Flour

Recent Stories

Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Record 7Mln Patients on Waiting List in UK as of A ..

Record 7Mln Patients on Waiting List in UK as of August Due to Staff Shortage

4 minutes ago
 Over Half of Moldovans Oppose Reunification With R ..

Over Half of Moldovans Oppose Reunification With Romania, Accession to NATO - Po ..

4 minutes ago
 ANF organizes anti-drug awareness seminar

ANF organizes anti-drug awareness seminar

4 minutes ago
 Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam ..

Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam: Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim

10 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief ..

Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief activities in Sindh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.