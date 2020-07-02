UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores Corporation Fail To Purchase Sugar At Rs 70 To Avoid Violation Of PPRA Rules: Lodhi

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Utility Stores Corporation fail to purchase sugar at Rs 70 to avoid violation of PPRA rules: Lodhi

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi Thursday said that the sugar at rate of Rs 70 per kg could not be lifted to avoid violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi Thursday said that the sugar at rate of Rs 70 per kg could not be lifted to avoid violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Talking to a private news channel, the MD USC said on June 13, the sugar mills wrote a letter to purchase sugar at the rate of Rs 70 per kg and urged to lift the stock at this rate immediately.

However, he explained that they could not purchase that stock immediately because according to PEPRA rules, there must be a tender period of at least 15 days before purchasing a stock.

To a question, Lodhi said the ex-factory per kg sugar price is Rs 74 besides a tax of Rs 4 per kg.

Further he informed that Jehangir Tareen had sold sugar to the USC at a rate of Rs 67 per kg and "we purchased 20,000 tons of sugar at this rate".

He said out of total 20,000 tons of sugar, the USC had already lifted half of the sugar while the remaining sugar would be obtained in a couple of days.

To another question, Lodhi explained that the utility stores was never offered to purchase sugar at rate of Rs 63 per kilogram.

