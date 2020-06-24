UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores Corporation Of Pakistan Organises Prize Distribution Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) organized prize distribution ceremony to honor zonal managers for their outstanding performance during month of Ramadan in its head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) organized prize distribution ceremony to honor zonal managers for their outstanding performance during month of Ramadan in its head office.

Umer Lodhi, Managing Director (MD), USC presided over the ceremony whereas Zulqarnain Ali Khan, Chairman board of Directors, USC was Chief Guest of the ceremony,said a press release issued here.

The Zonal Managers who performed well were invited in the head office while other zonal managers participated via video link.

Faizan Hameed, Zonal Manager Lahore stood first, Habib-ur-Rehman Butt, Zonal Manager Islamabad stood second and Shehzad Khan got third position. Javed Mushtaq Zonal Manager Faisalabad was nominated for special performance in bringing Faisalabad zone in the list of one billion sale zones.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman Board of Directors said that all the officers and workers have achieved this milestone through team work. "Through hard work and untiring efforts of senior management and workers, USC is now a profitable government entity and sooner we will achieve Break Even" says the Chairman.

He further said that Prime Minister is satisfied over performance of USC. He told the gathering that we are working on developing policy and business plan to enhance USC performance. While addressing the Zonal Managers, he asked them to share their suggestions to MD for the preparation of business plan. He also informed that we are planning for opening of mega malls.

Addressing the event, MD USC applauded the zonal managers and motivated them for their outstanding performance.

He said that, our intention is to give credit to the workers and officers for their excellent efforts for the uplift of the Corporation.

He also said that our year-long efforts bear fruit in terms of achieving PKR 22 billion sales in the month of Ramadan. He hoped that if we continue working as a team, we would achieve PKR 100 billion turn over in near future.

