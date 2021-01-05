UrduPoint.com
Utility Stores Corporation: On A Road To Success In 2020

Tue 05th January 2021

Utility Stores Corporation: On a road to success in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) stands solid with a turnover of around Rs. 100 billion during the Calendar year, 2020 as compared to Rs. 10 billion turnover of last calendar year.

On achieving this benchmark, Umer Lodhi, its Managing Director said that USC was now an almost debt free and self-sustained corporation,said a press release issued here Tuesday.

He said that, USC now intends to carry out highly progressive restructuring with a consolidated view to provide customer-centric approach and is expected to acquire another milestone with a turnover of Rs. 150 billion till fiscal year 2021.

From a loss making entity to one of the leading contributors in national exchequer, USC ensured food security through uninterrupted supplies of staple food items during the year. USC contributed Rs. 8.564 billion in national exchequer during the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to fiscal year 2018-19 in which USC paid Rs. 1.476 billion tax.

USC served 45.77 million households during the year through its largest retail network of 4,881 stores in rural as well as urban areas.

USC was also providing financial relief to people through Prime Minister's Relief Package since January, 2020.

The prices of subsidized food items (wheat flour, rice, sugar, pulses, ghee) has remained same throughout the year, assisting government to maintain prices in the open market.

USC is about to establish Information Technology (IT) infrastructure during the next fiscal year as the data center is already deployed in its head office, it stated.

The data center has the capacity to meet future IT infrastructure requirements. Through the establishment of IT infrastructure, USC will be synchronizing warehouses and retail outlets. Other initiatives during the year, include deployment of Online Stores Information System by geo-tagging all stores throughout the country. USC has also implemented a Demand-based Online Purchase Ordering System integrated with Finance Payable System.

Despite outbreak of Covid-19, retail outlets remained open for the public to maintain continued supplies of food items at prices lower than open market. USC also launched around 100 mobile Utility Stores during the pandemic to ensure delivery of grocery items at people's doorstep in far-flung areas. Moreover, the initiative helped increasing access of people to necessary items in remote areas across the country, especially in those areas where Smart Lockdown had been imposed.

Also, USC is the first in Pakistan to introduce poly/shopping bags by using Oxo-biodegradable Additives for green environment as per Pakistan Environment Protection Agency rules. During the year, 64 products were launched by USC under Own Brand. The products include vermicelli, spices, mix spices, black tea, toiletries, and detergents, to name a few.

