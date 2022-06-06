Utility Stores Corporation starts mobile service in KP to supply cheap flour

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Monday launched a mobile service to supply flour at reduced rates in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well as across the country, on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

According to a press release issued here, the supply of cheap flour had stared from more than 2,000 cheap flour sales points.

These mobile stores would be operated in areas where utility stores were not operational, said the release, adding that this would provide access to subsidised flour to the people of KPK and remote areas at their doorsteps.

It is pertinent to mention that the USC is already providing subsidized sugar, ghee and flour to the masses across the country as per the orders of the prime minister.