Utility Stores Corporation to provide over 300 commodities on subsidize rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would provide over 300 essential commodities on subsidized rates on the eve of Eid ul Adha in order to facilitate the common man across the country.

The USC would also strengthened its franchise and would connect its 1000 outlets with head office under the automation projects for keeping the supply of the commodities smooth, said Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that 300 daily used items including cold drinks, cooking oil and spices, flour, rice and others would be provided on controlled rates to facilitate the masses.

He said that the package would be largely beneficial for lower income and middle income people, adding that sufficient stocks of these commodities were available across the country wide outlet of USC.

He said that due to smooth supply of commodities to the USC network, the sale of the corporation had witnessed significant increase, adding that the corporation had also paid outstanding amount of different companies of Rs 2 billion.

He said the after the payments, the confidence of these companies were restored and they had also restored their supply to USC that would help to keep the supply at the smooth level.

To a question, the MD said that automation polite projects was launched and about 1000 stores would be linked with it and it would bring transparency and help in keep the supply smooth.

He said that timely supply of required stock at all stores and provision of products to masses at affordable rates during Eid Al- Adha should be ensured by the corporation to facilitate the public at grassroot level.

He further informed that government was planning to digitalize the whole system of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to improve its efficiencies for providing fastest services to facilities the consumers across the country.

He said that USC has early introduced its own brands and initially it provided juices, tea, match box, Marconi, tissue paper and other edible items, these all items were approved by Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).