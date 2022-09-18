Utility Stores providing high quality items on subsidized rates: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing high quality items at subsidized rates, however in order to improve the demand and supply and to ensure uninterrupted supply of branded items at all utility stores across the country, the prices of some branded items have been increased, but this increase is by the branded companies.

Various national and multinational branded companies supplying goods to utility stores have increased the prices of various branded items, a spokesperson of the USC said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The prices of these items were kept stable for the last seven months, he said adding the USC does not manufacture or produce itself but purchases from reputed and certified branded companies of the country. When raw material's prices increase, production charges increase and transportation charges increase, the product cost also increases due to which the prices have to be revised.

So that demand and supply improve and availability of these products is possible, the statement said.

Despite this, he stated the utility stores are committed to providing basic and branded items to the public at lower rates than the open market. The new prices of these items at utility stores are lower than the printed retail market price.

Remember, subsidized ghee at Rs 300 per kg, sugar at Rs 70 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 800 are available in abundance at all utility stores across the country. Subsidy is also being given on pulses and rice. Apart from this, hundreds of other branded items available at utility stores are also being provided on cheaper rates than the general market, said the statement.