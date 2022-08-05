Utility stores to continue supply of food items at affordable prices: spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Utility stores Corporation (USC) will continue to ensure supply of food items at affordable prices to provide relief to the public, spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Utility stores Corporation (USC) will continue to ensure supply of food items at affordable prices to provide relief to the public, spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, in order to improve demand and supply and ensure uninterrupted supply of branded items at all utility stores across the country, the prices of some branded items have been increased, but this increase is by the branded companies.

Various national and multinational branded companies supplying goods to utility stores have increased the prices of various branded items, while the prices of various pulses have also been increased and prices of these commodities were kept stable since March/April, said a press release issued here.

Utility Stores Corporation does not manufacture or produce itself but purchases from reputed and certified branded companies of the country.

When raw material prices increase, production charges increase and transportation charges increase, the product cost also increases due to which the prices have to be revised.

So that demand and supply improve and availability of these products is possible.

Despite this, the utility stores are determined to continue to provide basic and branded items to the public at lower rates than the open market.

The new prices of these items at utility stores would be 5% below the printed retail market price.

It should be noted that at all utility stores across the country, subsidized ghee is cheaper by Rs 150 per kg, sugar by Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg and a bag of 20 kg flour by Rs 700.

The price of white gram is Rs 20-40 per kg and dal gram is Rs 15-20 per kg less than the market. Similarly, dal masoor prices are available at Rs.30 to Rs.40 per kg. A subsidy of Rs 20 per kg is also being given on these pulses.

Apart from this, more than 1500 other items are also being provided free from the general market in the utility stores.

