Uzbek Ambassador discusses export opportunities with traders

Uzbekistan Ambassador Furqat Sidiqov Monday pledged full support and technical assistance to ensure the easy access of Pakistan business community to international trade markets of Uzbekistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Uzbekistan Ambassador Furqat Sidiqov Monday pledged full support and technical assistance to ensure the easy access of Pakistan business community to international trade markets of Uzbekistan.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters, held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday.It was attended by SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar as well as leading businessmen of the district. Senior Uzbek embassy officials, SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan and former SCCI presidents Mian Naeem Javaid and Zahid Latif Malik also attended the meeting.

Furqat Sidiqov pledged to make all-out efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen the mutual trade ties between the two countries.

He invited the Sialkot business community to divert their business activities towards Uzbekistan and participate in all upcoming industrial exhibitions and trade fairs in Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the event, the SCCI president said both Pakistan and Uzbekistan were committed and making joint efforts towards promotion of bilateral relations especially trade.

Earlier, the Uzbek ambassador also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot.