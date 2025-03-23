Uzbek Ambassador Felicitates Entire Nation On Occasion Of 85th, Pakistan Day
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev on Sunday expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will become even stronger in the future, while congratulating the entire nation on the occasion of 85th anniversary Pakistan Day on March 23.
In his message, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that today, March 23, is a memorable day for Pakistanis, the day when millions of people dream of Pakistan, the dream of a free, just and sovereign state, and the echo of this dream is heard in the heart of every Pakistani.
The Ambassador said that under the visionary leadership of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a new spirit of truth, trust and sincerity has evolved in the bilateral ties of both nations.
While performing my duties as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, “I feel a sense of pride for the people of Pakistan and this country, and their sincerity and hospitality are unparalleled.
He said the people of Pakistan have an unwavering devotion to their country and pride in their history, which is what distinguishes them from other nations.
The people of Pakistan know how to deal with challenges and “I am sure that the future of Pakistan is bright.”
He said, “We, the people of Uzbekistan, stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan as a true friend with mutual respect and sincerity and are proud of it.”
The Uzbek ambassador said that Pakistan is not just a state but a faith and ideology that is getting stronger with every passing year.
March 23 is not an ordinary date, “I sincerely congratulate the great people of Pakistan on this sacred day, Pakistan is not just a friendly country, for us Pakistan has the status of a brother.”
“We are connected not only by a strategic partnership but also by spiritual closeness, shared past and hopes for a bright future that brings our hearts closer,” he said.
The envoy said that on the occasion of this special day, “I wish that there is prosperity in every home of Pakistan and pray for unity, progress and a bright future among the entire people.”
He hoped that bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries in the future would strengthen.
