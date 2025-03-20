Uzbek ambassador meets Haroon Akhtar to discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tkhakayev on Thursday met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan to discuss enhancing industrial cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar emphasized that the relationship between both countries is deeply rooted in shared religion, history, and culture. He mentioned that for centuries, the people of both countries have contributed to each other’s intellectual and cultural development, said a news release.

"Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Uzbekistan’s independence," remarked Haroon Akhtar, highlighting the historical bond between the two nations.

The discussion also covered various areas of potential collaboration, with both sides agreeing to explore joint ventures in diverse sectors, including automobiles, industry, surgical equipment, mining, and public-level relations.

He noted that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are committed to advancing trade, investment cooperation, and fostering stronger ties between their citizens.

"We are keen to explore new avenues of cooperation in the automobile industry, mining, surgery, and public relations," Haroon Akhtar said.

He further added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked them with finding pathways to boost collaboration in sectors such as processing operations, mining, and railways. The Special Assistant reiterated Pakistan's dedication to enhancing bilateral ties with Uzbekistan.

Ambassador Tukhtaev expressed admiration for the rapid growth of Pakistan's IT sector and commended the progress made in technology. He also proposed fostering cultural exchanges through joint productions in drama and film, which would further strengthen the cultural relationship between the two nations.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that both countries are focused on increasing bilateral trade, with a target to raise trade volume to $2 billion, as outlined by the Prime Minister. "We are committed to strengthening public-level relations and brotherly ties with Uzbekistan," he concluded.

The Ambassador also extended an invitation to Haroon Akhtar Khan for an Iftar gathering, showcasing the growing warmth and camaraderie between the two nations.

This meeting marked another significant step in the ongoing efforts to bolster Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations across multiple sectors.