Uzbek Ambassador sees huge between Uzbekistan -Pak in tourism sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev has said that there is a huge potential in the tourism market between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, which is based on the historical, religious, cultural and trade ties between the two countries.

This roadshow is a good chance to bring our nations even closer through tourism and people-to-people contacts,the Ambassador said

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev said this while addressing the "Uzbekistan Tourism Roadshow- 2025" organized embassy of Uzbekistan here in a local hotel.

The Ambassador said that Islamabad and the ancient cities of Uzbekistan share common history and culture, while Islamabad is a modern city, it still shows the influence of Islamic civilization, just like our historic cities Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva.

He said that these cities were centers of learning and spirituality, especially in the Sufi tradition and our Pakistani brothers and sisters can feel this connection once they visit beautiful mosques and madrasas in Uzbekistan.

The envoy said the bond between Uzbekistan and Pakistan goes back to the times of Amir Timur and Zahiriddin Babur and "We have shared values, religion, and traditions. Now it is our important duty to turn this strong connection into real opportunities for tourism and business."

Alisher said that both governments are working hard to make travel easier.

Now, both sides have simpler visa regimes, direct flights, and growing partnerships between touristic companies and this reminds us of the strong and old friendship between our two countries,he said.

For many centuries, Uzbekistan and Pakistan were connected by culture, trade, and history and now "We invite travel agencies, businesspeople, and investors to take part and help grow this sector."

He said tourism is more than just travel and it helps people understand each other, build friendships, and learn from one another. Imagine, thousands of Pakistanis visiting the beautiful cities of Uzbekistan and Uzbeks visiting Lahore, Karachi, and other touristic destinations in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that this will bring our people closer to each other and Uzbekistan is full of amazing history, culture, and nature.

"Our country lies in the heart of Central Asia and was part of the old Silk Road and cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva are full of beautiful mosques, palaces, and madrasas,"he said.

The Ambassador said that these cities are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and show the greatness of our past.The Uzbek government is working hard to make tourism better and new "We are fixing roads, restoring historical places, and creating partnerships with other countries to bring more tourists."

He said that Uzbekistan is not only for people who love history but it is also great destination for adventure lovers and nature fans.

"We have mountains, deserts, and green valleys for hiking, eco-tourism, and outdoor fun. Our Kyzylkum desert and mountain areas are perfect for unique travel experiences",he added.

Alisher said that Uzbek cuisine also brings more unforgettable memories and dishes like palov, shashlik, and samsa are loved by many visitors. He hoped that to see more food festivals that bring our two cultures together.

He said that Uzbekistan is also a good place for health and wellness tourism and have natural springs and resorts where people can relax and feel better. These healing places are open for our Pakistani friends too and "We welcome Pakistani investors to build hotels, run transport services, or organize cultural events in Uzbekistan."

He said that the Uzbek government is working on training tourism workers and building partnerships between our schools and universities. This will help us create professionals who offer great service.

"We are also using digital tools to make travel easier. Now we have online bookings, virtual tours, and smart platforms to help tourists plan their trips", he added.

He said that today is a new beginning in tourism relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. I invite all of you to work together and let’s create joint travel packages, cultural events, and new innovative ideas for tourists.

He said that social media is very important and bloggers and influencers can help us to show more people the beauty of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

"We also care about nature and also want to grow tourism in a way that protects the environment."

He said that Uzbekistan invited our partners from Pakistan to work together on eco-friendly travel ideas.

In his concluding remarks, he said that Uzbekistan is fully ready to grow tourism with Pakistan and welcome more Pakistani visitors to our country.

On behalf of the embassy of Uzbekistan, I welcome all of the participants for coming and for your support in growing tourism between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.