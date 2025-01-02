Uzbek Ambassador, TDAP Chief Executive Discuss Bilateral Trade
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev and Trade Counsellor Bakhrom Yusupov called on Trade Development Authority Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Sheryar Taj here at TDAP Headquarters on Thursday.
Various issues related to enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.
A brief presentation was given by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan followed by a video on investment opportunities and trade potential in Uzbekistan.
The Chief Executive TDAP also briefed the Uzbek Envoy on working and functioning of TDAP. He also emphasized the importance of TDAP'S official web portal, PTP.
The two sides also agreed to participate in more than the existing number exhibitions in the respective countries and exchange trade delegations simultaneously.
The Secretary TDAP apprised and invited Uzbek Ambassador to attend upcoming mega events of TDAP like Healthcare and Engineering Show at Lahore and food Agri Manufacturing Exhibition, Lahore.
Recent Stories
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Business
-
Uzbek Ambassador, TDAP Chief Executive discuss bilateral trade5 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI falls further to 48.6 in December35 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high54 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka stock index surpasses 16,000 mark for first time55 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 111 more points2 hours ago
-
Ways discussed to bolster Pak-US trade2 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
ICCI, SECP host awareness session on 'ezifile' Portal to simplify company registration2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Asian stocks begin year on cautious note4 hours ago
-
Services exports grew by 7.8% in 05 months of FY 2024-255 hours ago