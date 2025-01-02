Uzbek Ambassador, TDAP Chief Executive discuss bilateral trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev and Trade Counsellor Bakhrom Yusupov called on Trade Development Authority Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Sheryar Taj here at TDAP Headquarters on Thursday.

Various issues related to enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

A brief presentation was given by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan followed by a video on investment opportunities and trade potential in Uzbekistan.

The Chief Executive TDAP also briefed the Uzbek Envoy on working and functioning of TDAP. He also emphasized the importance of TDAP'S official web portal, PTP.

The two sides also agreed to participate in more than the existing number exhibitions in the respective countries and exchange trade delegations simultaneously.

The Secretary TDAP apprised and invited Uzbek Ambassador to attend upcoming mega events of TDAP like Healthcare and Engineering Show at Lahore and food Agri Manufacturing Exhibition, Lahore.