Uzbek Authorities, Taliban to Discuss Trade, Economy in Termez on Friday - Negotiator

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Uzbek authorities and the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will meet in Uzbekistan's border city of Termez on Friday to discuss trade and economic cooperation, an Uzbek participant of the negotiations told Sputnik.

On October 7, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and representatives of the interim Taliban government met in Kabul and agreed to hold negotiations in Termez in the near future.

"The meeting will take place in Termez tomorrow," the negotiator said.

He specified that the agenda centers around trade and the economy, in particular, removing barriers for trade growth, and launching construction of the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power transmission line and the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railroad.