Uzbek Bank Places 300 Mln USD Int'l Bonds

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Uzbekistan's Sanoat Qurilish Bank has become the first Uzbek bank to issue a 300-million-U.S.-dollar international bond, the bank said Tuesday.

The international bond issued by the largest bank in Uzbekistan was listed on the London Stock Exchange and traded on the international capital markets.

The bank said its initial yield for the five-year international bond was set at 6.50 percent, with the transaction being announced at 0823 GMT.

The transaction indicates that international investors hold a positive attitude toward the reforms in Uzbekistan, particularly in regards to its banking system.

This is also the first time in the history of the country that corporate international bonds issued by the Uzbek bank have served as a "benchmark" for other commercial banks and enterprises, the bank said.

