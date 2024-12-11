Open Menu

Uzbek Delegation Visit NARC,

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Uzbek delegation visit NARC,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Alisher Usmanov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, visited the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and discussed  matters relating to  promote collaboration in agriculture research.

The delegation included prominent officials including Akmal Qosimov, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Ibrahim Ergashev, Director General Plant Protection, and Bakhrom Yusupov, Commercial Councilor from the Uzbekistan Embassy.

 

During the visit, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, provided a detailed overview of the council’s research initiatives.

He emphasized several key projects, including the production of disease-free seed potatoes using aeroponic technology, genome-based varietal development for creating high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties, and speed breeding to accelerate the development of new varieties.

Dr. Ali reaffirmed PARC's dedication to advance in agricultural innovation. He highlighted the council’s collaboration at international level like USDA, TIKA, ACIAR and Korean government.

Speaking on the occasion,  the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Usmanov commended the advanced agricultural research being conducted by PARC, emphasizing the importance of enhancing cooperation and knowledge-sharing in critical areas such as seed potatoes, cotton, wheat, and livestock.

He underscored that collaboration with PARC would play a pivotal role in addressing the agricultural challenges faced by both countries.

The delegation also visited key research facilities, including the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), the aeroponic seed potato production facility, the speed breeding facility, and the Livestock Research Station (LRS).

These visits provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s progress in agricultural technologies.

Leaders from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening future collaboration in agricultural research and development, highlighting this visit as a significant milestone in fostering ongoing cooperation and knowledge exchange between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

54 minutes ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

1 hour ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

3 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

16 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business