Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister, Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received the Uzbek Deputy PM on his arrival in Islamabad by a special plane, said a press release issued here.

Syed Naveed Qamar presented a bouquet to the Uzbek Deputy PM on his arrival.

The two sides would exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed.

"The Uzbek Deputy PM's visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The high-level Uzbek delegation will also meet with different state dignitaries including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade is comprised of Mahkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich Minister of Transport, Oybek Arif Usmanov Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Kudratov Laziz Shavkatovich 1st Deputy Minister, of Investment and Foreign Trade, Siddikov Furqat Ahmedovich 1st Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaydarov Ilkhom Utkurovich Chairman Association "Uztextileperom", Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counselor to Pakistan, and Oybek Kambarov from the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural, and religious bonds.

These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality.

The two countries have a commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

