Open Menu

“Uzbek Envoy, Commerce Minister Chart New Course For Trade, Tourism Growth”

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM

“Uzbek Envoy, commerce minister chart new course for trade, tourism growth”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Monday met with the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore avenues for enhancing business opportunities and bilateral relations.

The meeting emphasized trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries,said a press release issued here.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan shared highlights from his recent visit to Uzbekistan, expressing admiration for the country’s infrastructure and rapid development.

“The progress in Uzbekistan is remarkable, and I was particularly impressed by its railway system,” the minister said, underscoring the importance of learning from Uzbekistan’s advancements.

The minister highlighted the newly launched flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, noting their high occupancy rates as a sign of significant potential for collaboration.

He identified religious tourism and other sectors as areas ripe for growth and called for further efforts to facilitate travel. Stressing the need for a streamlined visa process, he advocated measures to ensure genuine visitors while maintaining rigorous scrutiny.

Ambassador Tukhtayev agreed on the untapped potential of bilateral trade, emphasizing sectors like agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

He reassured the minister of the Uzbek Embassy’s round-the-clock availability to facilitate coordination and promote business ties. The ambassador also stressed the importance of sustained hard work and collaboration to achieve mutual goals.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan proposed partnerships with local airlines to boost trade and travel connectivity and suggested organizing business-to-business (B2B) interactions during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s expected visit to Uzbekistan. The idea of holding a business forum during the visit also featured prominently in their discussions.

Concluding the meeting, the minister conveyed greetings to Uzbekistan’s President and other officials, emphasizing the deepening ties between the two nations. Both sides agreed to work closely to unlock the full potential of their relationship.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Agriculture Visit Progress Uzbekistan Visa Commerce From

Recent Stories

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

33 minutes ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

33 minutes ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

33 minutes ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

33 minutes ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

33 minutes ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

46 minutes ago
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

49 minutes ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

49 minutes ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

49 minutes ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

49 minutes ago
 Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collap ..

Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club

49 minutes ago
 Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to addres ..

Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business