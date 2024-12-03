“Uzbek Envoy, commerce minister chart new course for trade, tourism growth”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, on Monday met with the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore avenues for enhancing business opportunities and bilateral relations.

The meeting emphasized trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries,said a press release issued here.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal Khan shared highlights from his recent visit to Uzbekistan, expressing admiration for the country’s infrastructure and rapid development.

“The progress in Uzbekistan is remarkable, and I was particularly impressed by its railway system,” the minister said, underscoring the importance of learning from Uzbekistan’s advancements.

The minister highlighted the newly launched flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, noting their high occupancy rates as a sign of significant potential for collaboration.

He identified religious tourism and other sectors as areas ripe for growth and called for further efforts to facilitate travel. Stressing the need for a streamlined visa process, he advocated measures to ensure genuine visitors while maintaining rigorous scrutiny.

Ambassador Tukhtayev agreed on the untapped potential of bilateral trade, emphasizing sectors like agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

He reassured the minister of the Uzbek Embassy’s round-the-clock availability to facilitate coordination and promote business ties. The ambassador also stressed the importance of sustained hard work and collaboration to achieve mutual goals.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan proposed partnerships with local airlines to boost trade and travel connectivity and suggested organizing business-to-business (B2B) interactions during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s expected visit to Uzbekistan. The idea of holding a business forum during the visit also featured prominently in their discussions.

Concluding the meeting, the minister conveyed greetings to Uzbekistan’s President and other officials, emphasizing the deepening ties between the two nations. Both sides agreed to work closely to unlock the full potential of their relationship.