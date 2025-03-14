Uzbek envoy inaugurates 3-day 'Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev on Friday officially inaugurated the three days ‘Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025’ participated by the 15 food companies from Uzbekistan.

Today “We declared the Food Fest Uzbekistan officially open, and this will be continued for next three days up to coming Monday.”

This event has been organized under the initiative of the ‘Plant Protection and Quarantine Agency of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with Centaurus Mall Islamabad.’

The ambassador, diplomats, business leaders and people from different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that in these holy days of Ramzan, the Food Fest Uzbekistan aims to bring two brotherly nations, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, even closer. Today, the representatives from 15 prominent Uzbek food industry companies, covering sectors such as dairy, bakery, juice, meat, sausages, dry fruits, and more are participating in this festival, he said.

The envoy said that Uzbekistan’s food industry is not just about flavor – it is about history, culture, and the stories that have been passed down through generations.

He said that from the famous, ‘Plov’ to the mouthwatering samsa, from the delectable lagman to the sweet and fragrant chak-chak, Uzbekistan’s cuisine is a reflection of its warm hospitality, rich traditions, and the spirit of togetherness that binds its people.

The Ambassador said that this festival is a journey – a journey into the heart of Uzbek culture, where each product tells a story and these stories are of nomadic traditions, of ancient cities like Samarkand and Bukhara, of grand feasts, and of simple family meals shared around a table.

Each bite is a connection to the past, and a celebration of the present, he said.

He said that today, “We are not just tasting food – we are celebrating the legacy of the people of Uzbekistan. The rich spices, the vibrant colors, the intricate preparation techniques – every detail has been carefully passed down through generations, and now, it is our honor to experience it firsthand.”

He said that the businessmen, the vendors, and everyone involved in bringing this festival to life.

"I highly encourage our Pakistani partners to explore new markets, engage with their counterparts, and discuss potential future collaborations in trade and joint projects", he said.

He said the exploration of the food stalls and engaging in the various activities in the festival, let us remember that food has the power to bring people together.

It transcends boundaries, breaks down barriers, and creates bonds that last a lifetime, he said.

The Uzbek envoy said that this festival is a reminder that, no matter where we come from or what language we speak, the love of good food unites us all.

He said that today “We declared the Food Fest Uzbekistan officially open! It will last 3 days until Monday.”

"I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude to Sardar Yasir, CEO of Centaurus Mall, for sharing this wonderful venue for such a beautiful event. My great pleasure to warmly welcome all of you to the Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025 here in the beautiful city of Islamabad" he said in his concluding remarks.