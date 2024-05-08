Uzbek FM To Deliberate Matters Of Bilateral Interest, Trade Augmentation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 10:49 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, convened on Wednesday at the Ministry of Commerce to deliberate on matters of bilateral interest and trade augmentation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, convened on Wednesday at the Ministry of Commerce to deliberate on matters of bilateral interest and trade augmentation.
During, a side line meeting, Jam Kamal underscored the profound, amicable, fraternal, religious, and strategic ties existing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the significance of nurturing these relations further,said a press release issued here.
Extending a warm reception, Jam Kamal cordially greeted the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, affirming Pakistan's eagerness to strengthen collaboration.
In response, the Uzbekistan Minister acknowledged the gracious hospitality extended and expressed a commitment to bolster bilateral relations across all sectors.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews progress on “Chief Minister Lahore Revamping Plan”, other s ..
Exhibition of Jimmy Engineer's artworks starts at NCA
City observes hot weather
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI46 minutes ago
-
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector1 hour ago
-
French ambassador meets Finance minister57 minutes ago
-
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours1 hour ago
-
Govt ensuring one stop solution to industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo38 minutes ago
-
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful achieves Rs156.3 turnover in 202338 minutes ago
-
First phase of Tajir Dost Scheme limited to only registration: FBR2 hours ago
-
Vice President WB calls on Chairman FBR2 hours ago
-
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held4 hours ago
-
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips4 hours ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organizes seminar on mental health3 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploited4 hours ago