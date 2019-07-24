UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek Oil Refinery To Deliver Up To 1Mln Tonnes Of Oil Products Per Year To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:39 AM

Uzbek Oil Refinery to Deliver Up to 1Mln Tonnes of Oil Products Per Year to Afghanistan

Indonesia-based PT Trans Asia Resources company plans to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of petroleum products a year to Afghanistan from the Uzbek Fergana Oil Refinery starting from 2020, a spokesman for the oil refinery told Sputnik on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Indonesia-based PT Trans Asia Resources company plans to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of petroleum products a year to Afghanistan from the Uzbek Fergana Oil Refinery starting from 2020, a spokesman for the oil refinery told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In early April, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on measures to modernize the Fergana Oil Refinery by the means of attracting direct foreign investment from PT Trans Asia Resources.

"PT Trans Asia Resources has signed an agreement with the Afghan authorities to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of oil products [to the Islamic republic]," the spokesman said, adding that the deliveries of oil products, in particular, gasoline and diesel fuel, can start in 2020 after the conclusion of fixed contracts with commercial structures in Afghanistan.

The above-mentioned agreement was signed at the first meeting of the Uzbek-Afghan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Tashkent on July 17, the spokesman added.

According to the spokesman, the oil refinery also plans to organize deliveries of oil products to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the future.

The Fergana Oil Refinery was commissioned in 1959 and today produces about 60 types of oil products. Oil processing capacity of the plant amounts to 5.5 million tonnes per year. After the plant's modernization, which reportedly costs $875 million, PT Trans Asia Resources intends to create a consortium of leading international companies for the further operation of the plant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Company Oil Tashkent Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan April July 2020 From Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

COAS Bajwa receives warm welcome at Pentagon

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on trade hopes 24 July 2 ..

22 seconds ago

'Electronic tongues' may help diagnose early stage ..

28 minutes ago

Millions taking daily aspirin without doctor's adv ..

28 minutes ago

Imran Khan's communication skills unmatched: Fawad ..

30 minutes ago

He's Asia's Beckham - Spurs boss hails 'icon' Son

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.