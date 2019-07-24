Uzbek Oil Refinery to Deliver Up to 1Mln Tonnes of Oil Products Per Year to Afghanistan

Indonesia-based PT Trans Asia Resources company plans to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of petroleum products a year to Afghanistan from the Uzbek Fergana Oil Refinery starting from 2020, a spokesman for the oil refinery told Sputnik on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Indonesia-based PT Trans Asia Resources company plans to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of petroleum products a year to Afghanistan from the Uzbek Fergana Oil Refinery starting from 2020, a spokesman for the oil refinery told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In early April, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on measures to modernize the Fergana Oil Refinery by the means of attracting direct foreign investment from PT Trans Asia Resources.

"PT Trans Asia Resources has signed an agreement with the Afghan authorities to deliver up to 1 million tonnes of oil products [to the Islamic republic]," the spokesman said, adding that the deliveries of oil products, in particular, gasoline and diesel fuel, can start in 2020 after the conclusion of fixed contracts with commercial structures in Afghanistan.

The above-mentioned agreement was signed at the first meeting of the Uzbek-Afghan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Tashkent on July 17, the spokesman added.

According to the spokesman, the oil refinery also plans to organize deliveries of oil products to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the future.

The Fergana Oil Refinery was commissioned in 1959 and today produces about 60 types of oil products. Oil processing capacity of the plant amounts to 5.5 million tonnes per year. After the plant's modernization, which reportedly costs $875 million, PT Trans Asia Resources intends to create a consortium of leading international companies for the further operation of the plant.