Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum: Fostering Trade,economic Collaboration
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent.
This forum served as a dynamic platform for strengthening bilateral economic partnerships and facilitating business-to-business (B2B) interactions.
The forum witnessed robust participation, with 25 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors engaging in discussions with over 100 representatives from leading Uzbek enterprises. These B2B meetings spanned a variety of industries, including textiles, food processing, engineering, and logistics, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to explore collaborative business opportunities.
During the Business Forum, nearly 100 B2B meetings took place, allowing companies from both sides to explore new ventures, discuss potential partnerships, and establish meaningful trade connections. The sessions aimed to promote investment and mutual growth by leveraging the economic strengths of both countries.
Addressing the forum, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and encouraged Uzbek businesses to consider collaborative projects in Pakistan.
He emphasized that such interactions pave the way for deepened commercial ties and contribute to regional economic stability.
Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, echoed these sentiments, welcoming Pakistani enterprises and emphasizing the Uzbek government’s commitment to fostering a supportive atmosphere for international partnerships.
He noted that initiatives like the Business Forum play a crucial role in propelling trade and investment forward, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs. This forum reinforced the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting, showcasing a shared vision for robust and sustainable economic engagement. The comprehensive B2B exchanges demonstrated a practical approach to strengthening commercial bonds and set the stage for future cooperative projects.
Recent Stories
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..
Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC
No Cinema in city to attract audience
Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident
One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
More Stories From Business
-
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar41 minutes ago
-
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem ..13 minutes ago
-
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies19 minutes ago
-
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges25 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb, TPG Capital delegation discuss investment opportunities to boost economic growth12 minutes ago
-
SBP reduces policy rate by 250 bps to 15 %12 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates upgraded lab at GCT16 minutes ago
-
New ADB’s Country Director meets Finance Minister8 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen to transform Pakistan's industrial economy15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman says economic indicators improving15 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved4 hours ago