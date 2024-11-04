Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration

Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent.

This forum served as a dynamic platform for strengthening bilateral economic partnerships and facilitating business-to-business (B2B) interactions.

The forum witnessed robust participation, with 25 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors engaging in discussions with over 100 representatives from leading Uzbek enterprises. These B2B meetings spanned a variety of industries, including textiles, food processing, engineering, and logistics, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to explore collaborative business opportunities.

During the Business Forum, nearly 100 B2B meetings took place, allowing companies from both sides to explore new ventures, discuss potential partnerships, and establish meaningful trade connections. The sessions aimed to promote investment and mutual growth by leveraging the economic strengths of both countries.

Addressing the forum, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and encouraged Uzbek businesses to consider collaborative projects in Pakistan.

He emphasized that such interactions pave the way for deepened commercial ties and contribute to regional economic stability.

Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, echoed these sentiments, welcoming Pakistani enterprises and emphasizing the Uzbek government’s commitment to fostering a supportive atmosphere for international partnerships.

He noted that initiatives like the Business Forum play a crucial role in propelling trade and investment forward, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs. This forum reinforced the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting, showcasing a shared vision for robust and sustainable economic engagement. The comprehensive B2B exchanges demonstrated a practical approach to strengthening commercial bonds and set the stage for future cooperative projects.