Open Menu

Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum: Fostering Trade,economic Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM

Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration

Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Complementing the 9th Intergovernmental Commission meeting on Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, an engaging Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum was held in Tashkent.

This forum served as a dynamic platform for strengthening bilateral economic partnerships and facilitating business-to-business (B2B) interactions.

The forum witnessed robust participation, with 25 Pakistani companies from diverse sectors engaging in discussions with over 100 representatives from leading Uzbek enterprises. These B2B meetings spanned a variety of industries, including textiles, food processing, engineering, and logistics, underscoring the shared commitment of both nations to explore collaborative business opportunities.

During the Business Forum, nearly 100 B2B meetings took place, allowing companies from both sides to explore new ventures, discuss potential partnerships, and establish meaningful trade connections. The sessions aimed to promote investment and mutual growth by leveraging the economic strengths of both countries.

Addressing the forum, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and encouraged Uzbek businesses to consider collaborative projects in Pakistan.

He emphasized that such interactions pave the way for deepened commercial ties and contribute to regional economic stability.

Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, echoed these sentiments, welcoming Pakistani enterprises and emphasizing the Uzbek government’s commitment to fostering a supportive atmosphere for international partnerships.

He noted that initiatives like the Business Forum play a crucial role in propelling trade and investment forward, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs. This forum reinforced the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting, showcasing a shared vision for robust and sustainable economic engagement. The comprehensive B2B exchanges demonstrated a practical approach to strengthening commercial bonds and set the stage for future cooperative projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Tashkent Uzbekistan Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..

2 minutes ago
 Naqvi commends security forces for operation again ..

Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..

5 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate gra ..

‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad

8 minutes ago
 CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

5 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapo ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

3 minutes ago
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

3 minutes ago
 CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of P ..

CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC

3 minutes ago
 No Cinema in city to attract audience

No Cinema in city to attract audience

3 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

2 minutes ago
 One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accid ..

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

2 minutes ago
 JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business