Uzbek President Calls For Unfreezing Afghan Assets Held In Foreign Banks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Uzbek President Calls for Unfreezing Afghan Assets Held in Foreign Banks

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed on Friday unfreezing Afghanistan's assets held in foreign banks in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis in this country.

"The possibility of unfreezing Afghanistan's state assets held in foreign banks should be considered," Mirziyoyev said at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Mirziyoyev expressed the belief that this could prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis and an increase in the refugee flow.

