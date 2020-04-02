UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Asks $1Bln From Asian Development Bank To Mitigate COVID-19 Shocks - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Uzbek government has requested $1 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support the state budget in light of the shocks triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov discussed possible relief measures for his country with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa via a video conference, according to the ministry.

"Issues related to the consideration of the request for up to $1 billion in budget support to Uzbekistan were raised," the ministry said in statement.

According to the statement, Asakawa said that the bank was making every effort to expedite the procedure and allocate the funds.

The ADB has already approved $200,000 in medical assistance to the country, the ministry noted.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 173 COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities. In March, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered that an anti-crisis fund worth up to $1 billion be created to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Among negative economic factors, he mentioned the ongoing collapse of oil prices and devaluation of national currencies of major trade partners.

