Uzbekistan Attracts 6.6bln USD Foreign Directs Investment In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Uzbekistan has attracted 6.6-billion-U.S.-dollar foreign direct investment (FDI) this year and plans to increase it to over 7.6 billion dollars in 2021, Uzbek president's press service said Thursday

The figures were revealed on Wednesday during the meeting chaired by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss the main government tasks for 2021 on attracting investment and developing foreign trade, it said.

Uzbekistan's export volume is expected to reach 15 billion dollars by the end of the year and to rise to around 17 billion in 2021, according to the press service.

The government will be tasked with taking concrete measures to attract and develop investments, and increase the production of import-substituting products amid the pandemic next year, it said. The president has been carrying out a series of economic reforms since he came to power in 2016.

