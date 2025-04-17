Uzbekistan expands international transport routes for global, regional connectivity

Uzbekistan’s unique geographical position, bordering all Central Asian countries, offers a strategic opportunity to connect not only neighboring states but also link East Asia with South Asia, and the Middle East with the Caucasus and Europe through a sustainable transport network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Uzbekistan’s unique geographical position, bordering all Central Asian countries, offers a strategic opportunity to connect not only neighboring states but also link East Asia with South Asia, and the Middle East with the Caucasus and Europe through a sustainable transport network.

Today, the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus are undergoing dynamic development, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Their consistent economic growth necessitates further advancement of regional transport and communication infrastructure. The rapidly evolving global geopolitical landscape underscores the urgent need for comprehensive, coordinated efforts to modernize transport systems and diversify trade routes.

In this context, recent tensions in the Red Sea and Eastern Europe have intensified the demand for secure, stable, and mutually beneficial transport corridors between Europe, China, and Central Asia.

Amid these developments, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor–also known as the Middle Corridor–has attracted significant global attention as an alternative route connecting China, the Middle East, and Central Asia with Europe.

Uzbekistan actively collaborates with the European Union to develop both new and existing international corridors.

The country is a participant in the CASCA+ multimodal corridor (linking Asia-Pacific countries, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Europe), with the Middle Corridor forming its backbone.

A major milestone in this cooperation was the five-party agreement signed in Tashkent on December 20, 2019, involving railway authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkey joined the initiative in December 2021, marking the signing of a six-party protocol. The agreement outlines preferential tariff policies, unified freight transportation regulations, logistics coordination, and improved customs procedures, including a pre-notification system and logistics hub development across transit nations.

Among various routing options, the path from China through Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey to Europe stands out as the shortest (4,917 km) between China and Europe.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, at the 2023 Central Asia-European Union summit in Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the importance of joint efforts to develop transport and communication connectivity–particularly through the Middle Corridor. As a result of recent reforms, cargo transit via the Caspian Sea between Uzbekistan and Europe reached 1.1 million tons in 2024, up 55% from 2020.

Uzbekistan’s international cargo turnover with the EU, Turkey, the Caucasus, the USA, and Brazil totaled 2.8 million tons in 2024–reflecting strong prospects for further growth through the Middle Corridor. To support this momentum, Uzbekistan is considering the acquisition of two ships to enhance Caspian Sea freight operations in 2025.

This aligns with the EU’s “Global Gateway” investment strategy, which is being implemented in collaboration with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the South Caucasus, and Turkey.

Despite these initiatives, operational challenges persist along the Middle Corridor.

Key issues include extended delivery times, high transportation costs, inefficiencies at Caspian and Black Sea ports, and falling water levels in the Caspian Sea. Additionally, poor weather conditions at the Alat Port in Azerbaijan often lead to truck congestion, with average wait times of 25-30 days.

Comparative data illustrates these challenges. According to the Eurasian Rail Alliance Index (ERAI), the average transit time via the Northern Corridor from China to Europe is seven days, with a shipping cost of $3,289. By contrast, Middle Corridor shipments from Tashkent take 35-40 days and cost approximately $5,500, as per Transgroup Systems LP.

These factors currently hinder the Middle Corridor's competitiveness compared to the Northern and Southern Corridors. However, the strategic potential of this route remains immense–it is poised to unlock new trade opportunities between Asia and Europe.

For the corridor to reach its full potential, key infrastructure challenges must be addressed. Enhanced cooperation with the European Union and major international financial institutions is essential to modernize ports such as Turkmenbashi, Kuryk, Aktau, Alat, Poti, and Batumi, and to improve rail and road infrastructure in key transit countries like Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

Recognizing the need for diversified transport options, Uzbekistan is also actively promoting the development of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Turkey corridor (5,430 km). This rail corridor, extending from Kashgar (China) to Istanbul (Turkey), enables multimodal freight transport across rail, road, and sea, with onward connections to Europe and the Black Sea.

On November 1, 2023, in the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), transport ministers from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Turkey signed a protocol to develop this corridor. Each participating country committed to designating a rail operator for container freight, conducting pilot runs, and providing tariff concessions. Talks are underway to include China, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan in the agreement.

Moreover, the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, often hailed as the “project of the century,” is expected to enhance the attractiveness of overland freight between China and Europe. The line will reduce the distance to Europe by 900 km and cut delivery times by seven to eight days, effectively reviving the ancient Silk Road.

The development of multiple international corridors between Uzbekistan and the EU will not only strengthen transport links but also boost trade, economic indicators, and living standards across the region.