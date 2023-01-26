UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Expects To Start Importing Russian Gas From March 1 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Uzbekistan Expects to Start Importing Russian Gas from March 1 - Reports

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Uzbekistan expects to start importing Russian gas from March 1, Uzbek news website Kun.uz reported on Thursday, citing a recent bilateral roadmap.

On Tuesday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.

The roadmap schedules the start of gas imports from Russia to Uzbekistan for March 1, the report said. The roadmap has eight nodes outlining technical aspects for ensuring supply of gas at market price.

On Wednesday, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said that the document provided for the transit of Russian gas through the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline, through Kazakhstan's territory. Uzbekistan will retain ownership of its gas transmission system while cooperating on gas supplies with Russia.

On November 28, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the idea of the union implies coordination of actions in transport logistics and satisfaction of domestic needs.

In December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have great potential for cooperation in the gas sphere, including the supply and processing of gas. At the same time, Mirzamahmudov, Uzbekistan's energy minister, said that the republic was intending to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries based on commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Import Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same Alliance Price Uzbekistan Kazakhstan March November December Gas Market From Industry

Recent Stories

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

12 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.