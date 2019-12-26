Uzbekistan Expects Visit by Russian Economic Development Minister in January - Tashkent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation, led by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, is expected to visit Uzbekistan in the second half of January, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) A delegation, led by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, is expected to visit Uzbekistan in the second half of January, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has told Sputnik.

"We have raised the representation level of the intergovernmental commission to the level of the Uzbek and Russian prime ministers. There are various [working] groups that hold meetings. From our part, Uzbek Economy and Industry Minister Botir Khodjaev, and from your side - Mr.

Oreshkin. They meet very often, I have recently received information that sometime around the second half of January we are to expect a large delegation, headed by Mr. Oreshkin," Nematov said.

Russian and Uzbek delegations will discuss economic cooperation during the meeting, the diplomat added.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has made economic reforms a priority and has sought to increase trade with Russia. In particular, the country intends to sign a free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union by the end of 2021.