Uzbekistan Exports 2,178 Tons Of Pomegranates In 9 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Uzbekistan exported 2,178 tons of pomegranates worth 2.7 million U.S. Dollars from January to September 2024, UzDaily.com reported.

According to the country's statistics agency, 1,714 tons of the pomegranates were shipped to Russia.

Exports to Kazakhstan reached 159 tons, while Kyrgyzstan received 129 tons.te

Additionally, Uzbekistan supplied 88 tons of pomegranates to Ukraine, 36 tons to Poland, and 52 tons to other countries.

