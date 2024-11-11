Uzbekistan Exports 2,178 Tons Of Pomegranates In 9 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Uzbekistan exported 2,178 tons of pomegranates worth 2.7 million U.S. Dollars from January to September 2024, UzDaily.com reported.
According to the country's statistics agency, 1,714 tons of the pomegranates were shipped to Russia.
Exports to Kazakhstan reached 159 tons, while Kyrgyzstan received 129 tons.te
Additionally, Uzbekistan supplied 88 tons of pomegranates to Ukraine, 36 tons to Poland, and 52 tons to other countries.
Recent Stories
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
More Stories From Business
-
Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 6.32 pct in October13 minutes ago
-
Pharmaceutical exports increase 31.11% to $105.936 mln in 1st quarter32 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 356 more points32 minutes ago
-
Water scarcity, smog posing threats: Abuzar Shad32 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade turnover rises nearly 14 pct in first 10 months2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Sarwar calls on Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,300 to Rs.277,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points6 hours ago
-
Wheat to be sown over 2.6 mln acres of land in Bahawalpur6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 20248 hours ago