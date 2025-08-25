Uzbekistan Eyes $2bln Trade With Pakistan: Envoy
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Pakistan, Oybek Kambarov, expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral trade during a visit to the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).
Welcomed by MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh and other office bearers, Kambarov highlighted the significant growth in trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan — from $122 million in 2021 to $404 million last year, with $320 million already recorded this year. He noted that both governments aim to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion in the coming years.
He also shared that Uzbekistan is developing a Special Economic Zone with tax exemptions for foreign investors, particularly Pakistani businesses. Currently, 18 industrial zones are operational across key sectors including textiles, food processing, agro-based industries, and leather.
Discussing connectivity, Kambarov noted that three direct flights now link Pakistan to Uzbekistan — one from Islamabad and two from Lahore — and added that visa issuance for Pakistani businessmen is being streamlined to a three-day process.
He emphasized expanding cooperation in business, tourism, technology transfer, and value-added products to increase Pakistani exports globally.
MCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Mohsin highlighted the Chamber’s role in South Punjab and proposed establishing warehousing facilities for Pakistani exporters in Uzbekistan. Both sides agreed to organize B2B meetings, trade fairs, and single-country exhibitions to further trade ties.
At the end of the event, souvenirs were exchanged. Later, the Uzbek diplomat toured the textile, poultry, mango processing, and leather industries, where he appreciated the quality and innovation shown by Pakistani entrepreneurs.
