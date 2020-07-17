UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Halts Gas Exports to Russia Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - President's Office

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Uzbekistan has completely stopped its gas exports to Russia and cut supplies to China threefold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the office of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev was presented new projects from oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, and electrotechnical industries.

"Due to the effect of the pandemic, there is an unstable situation in the foreign markets. In particular, we have decreased threefold the exports to China of the natural gas, which is produced in our country, while [the exports] to Russia have been stopped completely," the office said.

The decrease in economic activity caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a slowing of the global economy, limiting the global need for energy.

