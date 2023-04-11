Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Start Restoring Gas Storage In Contested Enclave - Energy Company

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Start Restoring Gas Storage in Contested Enclave - Energy Company

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Gas workers have started the restoration of an underground gas storage (UGS) in the Uzbek enclave So'x in Kyrgyzstan for its joint use, Uzbek energy company Uztransgaz said on Tuesday.

During the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan in February, the energy ministries of the two countries signed a roadmap to prepare the restoration project of the Northern So'x UGS for its joint use.

"The Uzbek side has formed a working group, which visited the Kadamjay district of Kyrgyzstan on April 10 to study issues within the framework of research on the project," the company said on Telegram.

Uztransgaz's experts developed a technical task for field studies of gas wells of the Northern So'x UGS, and their preliminary examination has already been carried out, the company added.

Uzbekistan estimates the volume of UGS, which has not been used for years, at up to 3 billion cubic meters, of which it hopes to take up to 1.3 billion cubic meters during winter. So'x and its gas fields became a subject of a dispute between Tashkent and Bishkek after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The main part of the gas storage is located in Kyrgyzstan, while its compressors are in Uzbekistan.

In January, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan experienced abnormally cold winter, with the temperature falling below zero. Kyrgyzstan announced the temporary introduction of rolling blackouts to avoid accidents in the power grid. Uzbekistan, in turn, suspended gas supplies to all wholesalers, and Uztransgaz announced a complete cessation of gas exports due to increased domestic consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Company Visit Bishkek Tashkent Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan January February April Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

17 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

29 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

1 hour ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.