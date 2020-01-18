UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Might Stop Gas Exports By 2025 - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Uzbekistan Might Stop Gas Exports by 2025 - Prime Minister

Uzbekistan is planning to discontinue the export of natural gas in the next five years and instead process it domestically, the country's prime minister, Abdulla Aripov, said on Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Uzbekistan is planning to discontinue the export of natural gas in the next five years and instead process it domestically, the country's prime minister, Abdulla Aripov, said on Saturday.

"By 2025, measures will be taken to stop the export of natural gas and expand its processing within the country, as well as increase production of value-added products," Aripov was quoted as saying by the Uzbek gazeta.uz news portal.

The prime minister added that electronic gas and electricity meters would be installed at every household in the country before this year's end, which would reduce energy consumption and prevent problems with energy bills.

According to Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas firm, Uzbekneftegaz, the Central Asian country planned to increase its gas exports by 15 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year. Uzbekistan exports about 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China, four billion cubic meters to Russia, and the remaining share of shipments go to neighboring countries.

Uzbekneftegaz produces about 70 billion cubic meters of gas and 8 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons per year. However, due to reserves depletion and technological issues, production has dropped significantly over the past 15 years. There is a consistent shortage of fuel and gas in the domestic market, mainly in households.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Exports Russia China Oil Uzbekistan Gas 2019 Market Share Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt to address overseas Pakistanis' grievances: S ..

1 minute ago

District and Sessions Judge for improving healthca ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar discusses political situatio ..

7 minutes ago

Advertisement of media houses to be stopped for no ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Says Better Not to Get Back to Indefinite Te ..

7 minutes ago

AJK's Neelum, Leepa valleys and Haveli district de ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.