Uzbekistan-Pak direct flight to resume on Nov 29: Ambassador Tukhtaev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev on Thursday said that direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan would resume on November 29 (tomorrow) for enhancing regional integration.

This flight, connecting the cities of Tashkent and Lahore, aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, take trade and economic relations to a new level, and facilitate tourists. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, told APP here.

The ambassador said that this remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the personal initiative and unwavering support of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

He said, "Because of the leadership and strategic vision of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, since September of this year, Uzbekistan has resumed the issuance of tourist visas for citizens of brotherly Pakistan."

"This wise decision has not only facilitated easier travel between the people from both sides but has also strengthened the bonds of friendship and created new opportunities for mutual understanding, business collaboration, and people-to-people connections between two nations," he said.

Uzbek envoy said, "Direct flights will create new opportunities for tourists and businessmen, and Uzbekistan will also serve as a unique hub for Pakistan’s citizens, including business chamber representatives."

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev said, "The restoration of regular direct flights is not just about connecting Tashkent and Lahore; it is a strategic step to enhance the economic and trade connectivity and will promote cultural exchange between the two countries."

"Uzbekistan has a rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage that offers immense tourism potential," he said.

“We are excited to share the common historical heritage, beautiful traditions, and unique tourism opportunities with our Pakistani friends,” he added.

Replying to a question on the future of bilateral trade between the two nations, he said, "The future of trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is promising, and there are untapped opportunities in different sectors of the bilateral economy to further deepen beneficial cooperation."

"Today, our trade relations are developing steadily," he informed.

He said, "In particular, over the past five years, the bilateral trade turnover has increased almost four times, and this figure amounted to $122 million in 2019 and is expected to exceed $400 million by the end of 2024."

The ambassador said, "Pakistan has an interest in the Uzbek market with its agricultural products, food, textiles, and leather products, while Uzbek industrial products, fruits, and vegetables are in high demand in Pakistan."

Alisher Tukhtayev said, "The Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is fully active, and we are currently working to increase the list of preferential products under the Agreement from 17 to at least 100 items."

In June 2024, the 'Made in Pakistan' industrial exhibition was held in Tashkent, within the framework of which several new trade and investment agreements were signed, he said.

“We are planning to organize an exhibition of industrial products 'Made in Uzbekistan' in Pakistan in 2025, and such events will serve to expand the range of goods exported between our countries,” he said.

He said, "I am confident that in the near future we will ensure the practical implementation of the agreement of the heads of states to increase the volume of bilateral trade up to $1 billion.”

“I have no doubt that the future of trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is bright, and strong political ties will serve to elevate this cooperation to a new level,” the Uzbek ambassador concluded.