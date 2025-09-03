Uzbekistan, Pakistan significant countries along ‘Silk Route’: Ambassador Alisher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has said Uzbekistan and Pakistan are two significant countries along the historical ‘Silk Route’ and that strategic significance will strengthen regional economic and trade integration and the tourism sector.

Uzbekistan, located at the heart of the Silk Road, is home to world-famous ancient cities – Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Termez and Kokand – which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev said this while addressing the opening of the Uzbekistan Tourism and Cultural Show – “Uzbekistan: the Pearl of the Silk Road.”

The Chief guest of the Ceremony, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism and Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, also addressed the gathering.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan said this event reflects the growing friendship and partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan – two nations that share centuries of history, religion, culture, and traditions.

These cities were centres of Islamic learning, spirituality, and culture, and they still inspire visitors with their magnificent mosques, madrasas, and architectural wonders, he said.

“I would like to use this opportunity to invite Pakistani tour operators, investors, and business leaders to partner with us in developing joint travel packages, hospitality projects, and cultural events.”

The envoy said that Uzbekistan warmly welcomes your initiatives – whether in hotel construction, transport services, or creative industries. Together, we can make Central and South Asia one of the interconnected and most attractive tourism regions in the world.

The lands of our ancestors were once connected by the Great Silk Road, where merchants, scholars, poets, and travellers moved freely between Central Asia and South Asia, he said.

Today, “we are reviving those historical ties in a modern way – through tourism, cultural exchanges, and direct people-to-people contacts.”

“I invite our Pakistani brothers and sisters to visit and witness these treasures that reflect the shared civilizational heritage of our nations.”

At the same time, “we highly value Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural heritage – from the Mughal monuments of Lahore, to the vibrant traditions of Sindh, to the breathtaking beauty of the northern valleys,” he said.

He said Uzbekistan firmly believes that by developing tourism in both directions, both sides will strengthen mutual understanding, create new economic opportunities, and build even closer bonds between our peoples.

The Ambassador said that air connectivity plays a vital role in this regard.

Uzbekistan Airways is now operating two direct flights per week from Tashkent to Lahore, and one weekly flight from Tashkent to Islamabad, he said.

In addition, the Uzbek side is actively working to expand direct and regular air connections to other major cities of Pakistan.

He said that these flights will not only make travel more convenient, but also serve as true bridges of friendship, trade, and cooperation.

Today, Uzbekistan is implementing broad reforms in the tourism sector and also restoring historical monuments, modernizing infrastructure, and promoting new directions such as pilgrimage tourism, eco-tourism, MICE-tourism, medical and adventure travels, he said.

“We see great potential in attracting more Pakistani tourists – especially for ziyarat tourism, as Uzbekistan is home to many sacred sites and mausoleums of great scholars and Sufi saints, including Imam al-Bukhari, Bahouddin Naqshband, and many others revered in the Muslim world.”

The envoy said that Tourism is not only about visiting beautiful places but it is also about building trust, friendship, and partnership. Imagine thousands of Pakistani tourists walking through the streets of Samarkand or Khiva, and Uzbek travellers exploring Lahore, Karachi, or the Hunza Valley.

The Ambassador said that this exchange will bring our two nations closer, strengthen business ties, and open doors for cultural cooperation.

He said that today tourism and cultural show is just a small window into the beauty, hospitality, and rich traditions of Uzbekistan.

“I encourage you not only to watch, but also to taste and feel the essence of our culture. Let this evening be the beginning of many journeys and joint projects that will unite our peoples even more closely.”

Uzbek envoy said that Uzbekistan is ready to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of tourism industry and cultural exchanges.

With strong political will, direct air connections, and the warmth of our friendship, the future of Uzbekistan–Pakistan tourism relations will grow stronger, deeper, and brighter.