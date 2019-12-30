UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Puts Into Operation Chemical Plant Built By Chinese Companies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Uzbekistan puts into operation chemical plant built by Chinese companies

Uzbekistan has put into operation a new chemical complex built by Chinese companies at the Navoiazot Joint-Stock Company in Navoi region, Uzbek president's press service said Saturday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan has put into operation a new chemical complex built by Chinese companies at the Navoiazot Joint-Stock Company in Navoi region, Uzbek president's press service said Saturday.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the opening ceremony and expressed his gratitude to all parties, including foreign investors and partners involved in project implementation, the press service said.

"The project has changed Uzbekistan's dependent on imports of PVC, caustic soda, and created a large number of new jobs, which is of great significance to the economic development of Uzbekistan. We hope to continue to cooperate with Chinese enterprises on PVC projects in the future," Mirziyoyev said on the opening ceremony.

The project was implemented in conjunction with Chinese companies, China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. and HQC (Shanghai) Company.

The new enterprise's annual capacity is 100,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), 75,000 tons of caustic soda and 300,000 tons of methanol, the report said, adding that it has added 900 jobs.

The complex, besides providing local enterprises with the necessary raw materials, also plans to export products worth of 40 million U.S. Dollars annually, the president's press service said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Shanghai Enterprise Navoi Uzbekistan All Million Jobs

Recent Stories

New building of Dar ul Aman by June 2020

2 minutes ago

DFO stresses to utilize all available sources to s ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

Rs 44.4 mln funds for district schools in Ranjanpu ..

7 minutes ago

New year night: Anti-one wheeling squad to be acti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.