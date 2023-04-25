UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Russia's Gazpromneft Sign Deal On 300,000 Tons Of Oil Imports- Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Uzbekistan and Russia's Gazpromneft agree on the imports of 300,000 tons of oil in 2023, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Agreements have already been reached with Gazpromneft on the supply of 300,000 tons of oil this year," a representative of the ministry said.

About 30 percent of total volume gas production in Uzbekistan involves the participation of Russian companies, the ministry added.

"Uzbekistan produced 51.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2022. The company's share of enterprises with the participation of Russian capital is more than 30%. In physical terms, this is more than 15 billion cubic meters," the official said.

