- Home
- Business
- News
- Uzbekistan significant trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia: Commerce Minister
Uzbekistan Significant Trading Partner Of Pakistan In Central Asia: Commerce Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that Uzbekistan is a significant trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia, which signed the first transit trade agreement with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that Uzbekistan is a significant trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia, which signed the first transit trade agreement with Pakistan.
The 33rd Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Islamabad, with Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Commerce, gracing the event as the Chief Guest.
The ceremony, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and military officials, marked a new chapter in the flourishing relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
In his address, Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the unique and enduring ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, rooted in shared history and culture.
Highlighting the importance of trade, he stated, “Pakistan views Uzbekistan as a significant trading partner in Central Asia. Over the past three years, bilateral trade has grown substantially, reflecting the strong bond between our two nations."
Jam mentioned the successful "Made in Pakistan" exhibition held in Tashkent in June 2024, which featured 85 Pakistani companies and attracted hundreds of Uzbek businessmen.
Minister Jam Kamal encouraged both nations' business communities to seize opportunities through the business forum held on the occasion, stressing that economic and trade relations should reach new heights.
Jam Kamal Khan further remarked on Uzbekistan's pivotal role as the first Central Asian nation to sign a Transit Trade Agreement and Preferential Trade Agreement with Pakistan. Uzbek traders are increasingly using Pakistani ports for their global imports, Jam added.
The Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Oybek Usmanov, praised Pakistan's support in enhancing connectivity, particularly in the fields of defense, trade, and regional infrastructure.
Ambassador Usmanov highlighted that the bilateral trade had reached half a billion Dollars, with plans to reach $1 billion soon, thanks to joint efforts in transit and logistics agreements.
He also pointed out the trilateral Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project as a trans-formative initiative for regional connectivity.
In closing, both leaders expressed optimism for the future, with Minister Jam Kamal reiterating his commitment to deepening the economic ties between the two nations.
“Despite challenges, there will be steady, gradual, but persistent growth in Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade, with enhanced public and private sector engagement,”. he spoke.
Recent Stories
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI holds function to honour martyrs' families, talented people of Faisalabad5 hours ago
-
‘Policy Board’ constituted under Ahsan Iqbal to ensure economic stability6 hours ago
-
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills7 hours ago
-
ICCI President, Maldivian ambassador discuss bilateral trade opportunities8 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.2,000 to Rs.261,5009 hours ago
-
American shot dead at West Bank demo where Israeli forces opened fire5 hours ago
-
Stocks slump after disappointing US jobs data5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 202414 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 202415 hours ago
-
Stocks slump after disappointing US jobs data5 hours ago
-
Stocks wobble as investors weigh US jobs data5 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting of National Force on Human Resource & Skill Development1 day ago