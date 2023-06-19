UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Signs 2-Year Contract With Gazprom To Purchase Russian Gas - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Uzbekistan Signs 2-Year Contract With Gazprom to Purchase Russian Gas - Energy Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Uzbekistan has signed a two-year contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom to purchase natural gas, with deliveries to begin on October 1, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The deal was signed on Friday by Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Under the agreement, it is planned to start importing 9 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from October 1 this year.

The annual volume will be about 2 billion 800 million cubic meters," the ministry said on Telegram.

The contract is designed on full commercial terms and is one of the measures aimed at partially satisfying the annually growing demand of Uzbek consumers for natural gas, the ministry added.

The Uzbek energy minister said in December that Uzbekistan intended to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries on the basis of commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Import Russia St. Petersburg Alliance Uzbekistan October December Gas From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

17 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

52 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.