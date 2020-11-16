Uzbekistan to boost trade with Afghanistan, resume direct flights

Uzbekistan plans to increase two-way trade with Afghanistan to 2 billion U.S. dollars by 2023 and resume direct flights between the two countries starting next year, a presidential decree announced on Monday

According to the schedule, Tashkent to Kabul and Tashkent to Mazar-i-Sharif regular direct flights are planned to be launched in January 2021.

The document envisages the acceleration of projects on the extension of existing railway and power transmission lines to Afghanistan, and increasing volume of the transit goods by simplifying customs procedures on the borders.

Uzbekistan also plans to reduce the prices of key commodities such as cement, iron, liquefied gas, flour, wheat, eggs and vegetable oil exported to Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shares a border line with Afghanistan in the south, and has been participating in the socio-economic revival and regional infrastructure projects, including building railways and electricity lines, of the war-torn country.