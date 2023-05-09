Uzbekistan to continue reforms, aims to double GDP

TASHKENT, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday said the country will continue its economic reforms and aims to double its gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 80 billion U.S. Dollars to 160 billion dollars in the coming years.

"This means that the GDP per capita will reach 4,000 dollars," the president said while addressing members of the parliament, the government and other state bodies following the results of the referendum on the renewed constitution held on April 30.

The state will continue to support the private sector, simplify the tax administration and reduce the state's participation in the economy, the president said.

Uzbekistan will continue its peaceful foreign policy, "develop friendly ties with countries near and far abroad, as well as mutual cooperation in all areas," he added.