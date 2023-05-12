UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan To Create Petrol Stabilization Reserve Of 1Mln Tonnes - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Uzbekistan to Create Petrol Stabilization Reserve of 1Mln Tonnes - President

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has ordered to create a reserve of petrol and diesel fuel in the amount of 1 million tonnes for stable supplies of oil products to the domestic market, the presidential statement said.

According to the presidential office, Mirziyoyev discussed energy supplies in the regions during a conference call.

"The issue of sustainable supplies of petrol and diesel fuel is of significant importance. In the regions, there are capacities for storage of 1 million tonnes of fuel. It is noted, that each area has to employ this capacity to create a reserve of petrol and diesel fuel," the official statement said.

Restrictions on petrol imports have been lifted in Uzbekistan, and the government plans to allocate credits in order to replenish the importers' working capital, the statement added.

In January, Uzbek state energy firm Uzbekneftegaz company started to import Russian AI-80 petrol from Gazpromneft, Tatneft and a number of private entities. During winter period, Tashkent has purchased around 100,000 tonnes of this type of fuel from Russia, which is of the highest demand in Uzbekistan.

Joint capacity of Uzbek oil refineries, which currently are not fully loaded, amounts to nearly 10 million tonnes. Over past years, Uzbekistan has frequently experienced acute shortages of gas and other oil products. According to the official data, Uzbek oil output has increased in 2022 by 1.8%, gas output by 11.5% and diesel output gained 5.9%.

