Uzbekistan to modernize gold mining giant

Uzbekistan will modernize the country's first mining company, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Plant, in the next five years, the government said Thursday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan will modernize the country's first mining company, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Plant, in the next five years, the government said Thursday.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has asked the government to implement a development program under which the company's gold production capacity will be raised to 94 tons by 2026, the president's press office said.

This will require the implementation of 40 projects worth 4 billion U.S. Dollars, including the development of a new field with an estimated value of 525 million dollars, according to the report.

With more than 54,000 employees, the gold mining company is among the biggest in the world, accounting for 10 percent of all industrial production in Uzbekistan and 18 percent of state budget revenues.