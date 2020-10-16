UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Produce Winter Diesel Fuel For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:32 PM

Uzbekistan to produce winter diesel fuel for first time

Uzbekistan for the first time will start mass production of winter diesel fuel on Oct. 20 at the Fergana oil refinery to meet the demands of the national economy and private car owners, Uzbek Energy Ministry said Friday

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan for the first time will start mass production of winter diesel fuel on Oct. 20 at the Fergana oil refinery to meet the demands of the national economy and private car owners, Uzbek Energy Ministry said Friday.

The new plant is expected to refine 3.6 billion cubic meters of gas a year and produce 1.5 million tons of fuel.

The ministry said that Central Asia's most populous nation with 34 million people has been importing winter diesel fuel so far.

Uzbekistan owns two oil refineries, located in Fergana and Bukhara regions, but the country still needs to import fuel to cover its needs, mainly from Russia and Kazakhstan.

Currently Uzbekistan is completing the construction of a 3.7-billion-U.S.-dollar gas-to-liquid plant jointly with foreign partners to use its large natural gas reserve to produce more fuels such as diesel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Russia Oil Car Bukhara Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Gas From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Donor conference for crisis-plagued Sahel next wee ..

15 seconds ago

Sarkozy charged with 'conspiracy' over Libyan fina ..

16 seconds ago

PDM gathered only to end corruption cases: Andleeb ..

5 minutes ago

India stuck in odd position in IIOJK, lost Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

Tech glitch takes Twitter offline

5 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed New STAR ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.